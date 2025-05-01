Calculate the standard cell potential (E°cell) for the galvanic cell based on the following reaction: Zn(s) + Cu^2+(aq) → Zn^2+(aq) + Cu(s). Given: E°(Zn^2+/Zn) = -0.76 V, E°(Cu^2+/Cu) = +0.34 V.
A
+0.42 V
B
+1.10 V
C
-1.10 V
D
-0.42 V
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the half-reactions involved in the galvanic cell. For the given reaction, the oxidation half-reaction is Zn(s) → Zn^2+(aq) + 2e^- and the reduction half-reaction is Cu^2+(aq) + 2e^- → Cu(s).
Determine the standard reduction potentials (E°) for each half-reaction. From the problem, E°(Zn^2+/Zn) = -0.76 V and E°(Cu^2+/Cu) = +0.34 V.
Understand that the standard cell potential (E°cell) is calculated using the formula: E°cell = E°(cathode) - E°(anode). Here, the cathode is where reduction occurs (Cu^2+/Cu), and the anode is where oxidation occurs (Zn^2+/Zn).
Substitute the values into the formula: E°cell = E°(Cu^2+/Cu) - E°(Zn^2+/Zn). This becomes E°cell = +0.34 V - (-0.76 V).
Perform the arithmetic operation to find the standard cell potential. The result will give the E°cell value for the galvanic cell.
