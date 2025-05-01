- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Electrochemical Cells: Videos & Practice Problems
Electrochemical Cells Practice Problems
Given the half-reactions: Zn²⁺ + 2e⁻ → Zn (E° = -0.76 V) and Cu²⁺ + 2e⁻ → Cu (E° = +0.34 V), calculate the standard cell potential for the galvanic cell and determine which reaction is more likely to occur.
Which of the following correctly describes the relationship between Gibbs free energy (ΔG°), the equilibrium constant (K), and the standard cell potential (E°cell) for a spontaneous reaction?
Which of the following line notations correctly represents a galvanic cell with zinc as the anode and copper as the cathode?
If the concentration of Cu²⁺ ions in a Cu/Zn galvanic cell is increased, what is the expected effect on the cell potential and the direction of electron flow?
Which combination of ionization energy and electron affinity would result in the most efficient electron transfer in a galvanic cell?
In a copper-zinc galvanic cell, what happens at the cathode during the operation of the cell?
Which of the following best describes the role of galvanic cells in modern technology?
Given the half-reactions: Ag⁺ + e⁻ → Ag (E° = +0.80 V) and Fe²⁺ + 2e⁻ → Fe (E° = -0.44 V), calculate the standard cell potential for the galvanic cell and determine which metal is the stronger oxidizing agent.
Which of the following sets of conditions indicates a non-spontaneous electrochemical reaction?
In which type of electrochemical cell do electrons flow from the anode to the cathode spontaneously?
Which of the following line notations correctly represents a galvanic cell with magnesium as the anode and silver as the cathode?
If the concentration of Zn²⁺ ions in a Zn/Cu galvanic cell is decreased, what is the expected effect on the cell potential and the direction of electron flow?
Which combination of ionization energy and electron affinity would result in the least efficient electron transfer in a galvanic cell?
In a silver-copper galvanic cell, what happens at the anode during the operation of the cell?