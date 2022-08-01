Weak Acid-Base Equilibria Calculations 1

So here it says you are seeking to identify an unknown mono protic acid by determining its K. A. Value. Here we're told a 6.5 times 10 to the negative two molar solution of this unknown mono protic acid has a ph of 2.12 to determine the K. Of this unknown acid. Alright, so we know that we're dealing with a weak acid in this case because strong acids have K values that are equal to infinity because there's so much greater than one. So our generic form of a weak acid is H. A weak acids, weak bases react with water and solution because it's the acid. We know that it would donate an H. Plus to water and therefore create a minus plus H +30. Plus. We know that we'd be dealing with some type of ice chart to show this equal ceramic Equilibrium process. Water is a liquid liquid and cells are not included within an ice chart. So the initial concentration is 6.05 times 10 to the negative to moller. Initially we don't have anything for the product. So they're both zero. We lose react ints in order to create products, bring down everything 6.5 times 10 to the minus two minus X plus X plus x. Alright, so now we're looking for K. A. K A. Is equal to products overreacting. So the setup is is quite similar to the example. We saw up above. So a minus times H 30 plus divided by H. A. Remember we're looking for. Kay now. So at equilibrium both our products are X. So that's X squared over 6.5 times 10 to the minus two minus X. Like up above. If we know ph that means we know the concentration of H. 30 plus because H 30 plus is equal to 10 to the negative ph so when we do that That's gonna give me 7.5509 times 10 to the -3. And again this equals acts like we set up above. So plug that number in for X. So 7.5509 times 10 to the -3 squared Divided by 6.05 times 10 to the -2 -7.5509 times 10 to the -3. When we plug that in. What you'll get as your answer is 1.08 Times 10 to the -3 for my K. value. Remember equilibrium expressions K. K. B. They don't have any units. So it's just that number. Looking at our options option D would have to be the correct choice. So remember both questions on this page. Example one and two. Although asking different things, the setup is quite similar when dealing with the week after week base we have an equation that's occurring at equilibrium with this we set up an ice truck just to help us organize the equilibrium expression for K. A. So that we can know that K equals products over reactant. and then just solve for the missing variable. In this case, the missing variable was r. K. Value.

Hide transcripts