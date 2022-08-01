Weak Acid-Base Equilibria Calculations 1

So here it asks us, what is the original polarity of a solution of weak acid with a K. Of 4.7 times 10 to the negative three and a ph of 4.12 at 25 degrees Celsius. Now, the key here is realizing that we're dealing with a weak acid and remember we know it's a weak acid because it's K. Value is less than one with a weak acid. We're going to say that our generic weak acid we can say represents H A weak acids, weak bases react with water in order to establish equilibrium. Remember the acid here, according to the Bronston Laurie definition, will donate an H plus. So it's going to become here a minus plus H +30 plus. So we have initial change, equilibrium water is a liquid. Remember liquids and solids are not included within an ice chart here. The we're we're told to find the original polarity. So that's our formal concentration. We don't know what it is. So we'll just place F. Here. These initially are zero. Remember we're losing our reaction over time in order to produce products. So this will be minus X plus X plus X. Bring down everything F minus X plus X plus x. Knowing this, we set up the equilibrium expression as K equals products. Overreacting so it's K equals a minus times H 30 plus, divided by H A. Again, we're ignoring water because it's a liquid R. K. is told to be 4.7 times 10 to the -3 at equilibrium, both of my products are equal to x. So if they're multiplying each other, that's gonna be X squared on top divided by f minus x. What we have to do here is we have to figure out that formal concentration, they tell us the ph of the solution, Remember if we know ph then we know H plus or H +30 plus concentration? That's because H +30 plus equals 10 to the negative ph And once we find H30 plus, this will represent X. Because at equilibrium H 30 plus is equal to X. With that X variable, you can plug it into here and plug it into here. So we'll have all the variables we need and the only missing one will be our formal concentration which will have to solve for. Alright, so we're gonna plug in 10 to the negative 4.12 when we do that, that gives me an answer of 7.59 times 10 to the negative five. So again this is equal to our X. Variable. So we're gonna have here is 4.7 times 10 to the minus three equals X squared which is 7.59 times 10 to the negative five, which will be squared divided by F. Which we still don't know minus X. Which is 7.59 times 10 to the negative five. Alright, so all we need to do again is figure out our formal concentration. So cross multiply these two. So this will distribute into here and distribute into here. So when we do that, that's going to give me at this point 4.7 times 10 to the -3 times f minus now. This times this gives me 3.565 times 6531 times 10 to the minus seven equals I'm gonna square this X on top. So that gives me 5.7544 times 10 to the negative nine. Remember we need to isolate our formal concentration. So we're just trying to isolate F. Here. So you're going to add 3.5653, 1 times 10 to the -7 on both sides. So this cancels out. Bring down 4.7 times 10 to the -3 f. equals when we added those two numbers together. It gives me 3.6-2 8. 6 times 10 to the -7. Isolate your formal concentration. So divide both sides by 4.7 times 10 to the -3. So here at the end our formal concentration equals 7.71 Times 10 to the -5 Molar. So that that represents our original or formal concentration of our weak acid. So remember things to look out for if we have a weak acid we'll have a k. Less than one. If we have a weak base will have a K. B less than one here. If they're telling us ph that can give us a 30 plus. If they gave us p O. H, then that will give us O. H minus. These are key things that you need in order to figure out on whether they're asking for the concentration of the original weak acid or one of its products.

Hide transcripts