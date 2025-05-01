Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements1h 50m
- 2. Tools of the Trade1h 17m
- 3. Experimental Error1h 52m
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods1h 57m
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium3h 41m
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium1h 0m
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria1h 53m
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria2h 17m
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations2h 37m
- 11. EDTA Titrations1h 34m
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium1h 16m
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry2h 19m
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry41m
- 15. Redox Titrations1h 14m
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques57m
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry50m
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
Polyprotic Acids and Bases
Struggling with Analytical Chemistry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
How are hydrogens removed from polyprotic acids during dissociation in aqueous solution?
A
All at once, in a single step
B
One at a time, with each step having its own equilibrium constant
C
Hydrogens are never removed from polyprotic acids
D
Only the first hydrogen is removed; the others remain bound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of polyprotic acids: Polyprotic acids are acids that can donate more than one proton (H⁺) during dissociation. Examples include sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄) and phosphoric acid (H₃PO₄).
Recognize that dissociation occurs stepwise: In aqueous solution, polyprotic acids dissociate one proton at a time, and each dissociation step has its own equilibrium constant, denoted as Kₐ₁, Kₐ₂, etc.
Analyze the equilibrium constants: The first dissociation step (Kₐ₁) typically has the highest value, meaning it is the most favorable. Subsequent dissociation steps (Kₐ₂, Kₐ₃, etc.) have progressively smaller equilibrium constants, indicating that removing additional protons becomes less favorable.
Write the dissociation reactions: For example, for phosphoric acid (H₃PO₄), the dissociation steps are: 1. H₃PO₄ ⇌ H⁺ + H₂PO₄⁻ (Kₐ₁) 2. H₂PO₄⁻ ⇌ H⁺ + HPO₄²⁻ (Kₐ₂) 3. HPO₄²⁻ ⇌ H⁺ + PO₄³⁻ (Kₐ₃).
Conclude that hydrogens are removed one at a time: Each proton is removed in a separate step, and the process is governed by its respective equilibrium constant. This stepwise dissociation is a key characteristic of polyprotic acids.
Related Videos
0
Polyprotic Acids and Bases practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations