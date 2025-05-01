- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Polyprotic Acids and Bases: Videos & Practice Problems
Polyprotic Acids and Bases Practice Problems
How would you calculate the pH of a solution containing a fully protonated polyprotic acid with an initial concentration of 0.1 M and Ka1 = 1.0 x 10^-3?
What steps would you take to determine the pH of a solution containing a fully deprotonated base form of a polyprotic acid?
Calculate the concentration of H+ for the first intermediate form of a polyprotic acid with Ka1 = 1.0 x 10^-3, Ka2 = 1.0 x 10^-4, and an initial concentration of 0.1 M.
Calculate the concentration of H+ for the second intermediate form of a polyprotic acid with Ka2 = 1.0 x 10^-4, Ka3 = 1.0 x 10^-5, and an initial concentration of 0.1 M.
Which of the following correctly describes the fully basic form of a triprotic acid?
Evaluate the pH of a solution containing a fully acid form of a polyprotic acid with an initial concentration of 0.1 M and Ka1 = 1.0 x 10^-3 using the ICE chart method.
Evaluate the pH of a solution containing a fully basic form of a polyprotic acid with an initial concentration of 0.1 M and Kb1 = 1.0 x 10^-11 using the ICE chart method.
How would you approach calculating the pH of a solution with a fully protonated polyprotic acid with an initial concentration of 0.05 M and Ka1 = 1.0 x 10^-3?
What is the process for determining the pH of a solution containing a fully deprotonated base form of a polyprotic acid?
Determine the concentration of H+ for the first intermediate form of a polyprotic acid with Ka1 = 1.0 x 10^-3, Ka2 = 1.0 x 10^-4, and an initial concentration of 0.05 M.
Determine the concentration of H+ for the second intermediate form of a polyprotic acid with Ka2 = 1.0 x 10^-4, Ka3 = 1.0 x 10^-5, and an initial concentration of 0.05 M.
Which of the following correctly describes the first intermediate form of a triprotic acid?
Evaluate the pH of a solution containing a fully acid form of a polyprotic acid with an initial concentration of 0.05 M and Ka1 = 1.0 x 10^-3 using the ICE chart method.