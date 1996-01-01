Saturated Calomel Reference Electrode

So here we're dealing with a caramel reference electrode. We're gonna say the caramel reference electrode is based on the following redox couple reaction between mercury one chloride and mercury itself. So here we have mercury one chloride solid, It absorbs two moles of electrons to give us two moles of mercury liquid plus two moles of chloride ion. Here we have our typical reference caramel reference electrode. It's usually abbreviated as S. C. E. Now in terms of the components we can say here that it starts off with a wire lead and it leads down to this portion which is our platinum wire. This is just our inert electrode. We're gonna say here we have this is just a hole to allow drainage. And in this compartment here is where we actually have the mercury liquid and if it gets too high the mercury liquid will drain outside of this whole in this compartment here we have our reaction going on. We have our mercury, we have mercury one chloride and we have potassium chloride. Also involved the potassium chloride can help release some chloride ions here and on the bottom here we just have some basically some glass wall and an opening in here we have our saturated solution of K. C. L. Here we have this is our K. C. L. Solid and this is just our porous plug which forms part of the salt bridge. Now we're gonna say that this is the most common type of reference electrode that we can use basically. It's just a slurry of the mercury and mercury one chloride with the saturated K. C. L. In there. And we're going to say here that there are a few things about this particular reference electoral we can mention. So when we're talking about it's nerds equation we're gonna say that it's non standard cell potential equals the standard cell potential of its reduction reaction -15916V, divided by the number of electrons transferred. Here. We have the log of the concentration of chloride ions here we just put a for activity. Remember your activity can equal your activity coefficient times the concentration of the particular ion. If your activity coefficient reaches unity then you can just substitute in pull right eye on here. Okay, so when your activity reaches one you can say that represents concentration of chloride ion here it's squared because in the original equation up above We have a two here, Mercury is not included and Mercury one core is not included because their liquids and solids respectively. We ignore liquids and solids within our equilibrium expressions here. This is our standard cell potential for that half reaction. Now we're gonna say from the equation it determined that the potential of the electrode is based on the activity of the chloride ion because this is really what's changing that can affect my overall cell potential. We're gonna say the concentration of chloride ions is determined by the suitability of K. C. L. So the more soluble K. C. L. Is the more chloride ions you can release which will have an impact here on this. So the larger that is, the larger this overall value will be, which will subtract from this And bring down your overall cell potential make you less spontaneous. So the potential of .268 is when the activity of chloride ion approaches unity so reaches one because when we have log of one for this that equals zero. So all of this would drop out. Now when the concentration of K C. L. Is varied. That can have a direct impact on my voltage. When it's 0.100 moller, the voltage would be 0.336 volts. But if I increase it then my voltage decreases. Because remember we said that the larger this value is, the bigger this overall will be. And the mortal subtract from this standard cell potential here. Now we're going to say here that the potential can also be affected by temperature. So we're gonna say a 25°C, it is approximately .2444V. And at 35°C it's .2376V. Okay, so notice here that we have basically dropping of our voltage because here temperatures affecting the basic concentration which will affect the overall cell potential. And when it comes to the cell notation for this half reaction or this reference electrode, we're going to say here, it's equal to the mercury as a liquid. And then here we have our phase boundary and here we have mercury, one chloride solid times K C L. Saturated and then we have our physical boundary. So here this would be the reference electrode compartment for my sanitation. Remember here we'd have the rest, we could talk about our indicator electrode over here, whatever we're comparing it to. So remember, the S. C. E. Electrode is basically the best out of all of them in terms of use and preparation and cost. But we have to keep in mind that things such as temperature as well as the concentration of our potassium chloride, do have a big impact in the overall cell potential.

