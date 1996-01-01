So here we have our silver silver chloride reference electrode which is one of the most versatile and most widely used reference electrodes in the field. Now we're gonna say it is typically constructed as a thin tube that is subsequently dipped into solution. So we saw previously this half cell reaction that was closed off by this dotted box. This represents our S. S. C. E. Or silver silver chloride electrode. Uh Reference electrode. We're gonna say here that when it comes to the components of it, we'd say here that this is our wire, lead. And basically here this is where we have our just our silver wire. We have our solution of potassium chloride and silver chloride here this is just our silver chloride paste. And then we have some K. C. L. Solid here as well as some silver chloride solid here this is part of our salt bridge and this is our poorest opening. If the liquid gets too high. It basically comes out here, remember we said that the silver silver chloride electrode is our reference electrode. So its concentration would not change here. We have our indicator electrode. Now, when we when we say that the chloride concentration approaches unity. So that means it comes close to one, we're gonna have a self potential equal to this. That's because when we take into account the reference electrode, which in this case is the silver silver chloride reference electrode, we're gonna say that our standard potential well are nonstandard potential is equal to our standard cell potential minus 10.5916. Divided by the number of electrons transferred times log of chloride ions here. If our chloride ions approach unity, That means that this is gonna become one Log of one is equal to zero. And so all of this drops out and therefore my self potential under nonstandard conditions equals myself potential under standard conditions. Now here we're gonna say the reference electrode is based on the redox couple between silver chloride and silver ion. So here we have the reaction. And what we're gonna say here, what happens is an electron is absorbed by this solid chlorine is the one to accept it and becomes chloride ion. Now here the activity of the chloride ion determines the potential of the electrode. So remember your activity which is a takes into account the activity coefficient as well as the concentration of the ion. In order to figure out the activity. And again remember as it approaches one or unity, we're gonna have some potential other nonstandard conditions equals some potential. Under standard conditions were going to say here when dealing with our saturated chloride chloride solution, we have to keep in mind how are concentrations can affect many things for our solution. So we're gonna say here when it's saturated We had a voltage or .197V. And when it's dipped into a concentration that's greater than that, it increases 2.205V. So like other reference electrodes concentrations can be manipulated um in order to increase or decrease our overall voltage. Here we say that this reference electrode. So this would be potential of our reference electrode. And then over here we deal with the potential of our indicator electrode. So here would be silver solid. Here we have a phase boundary and then we have silver chloride, solid potassium chloride, Aquarius, and then we have the activity of chlorine of chloride ion depending on what it is. So remember there are different types of reference electrodes. This just happens to be one of them here. It may not be the most widely used but it is one of the best versions to use. The hardest of the reference electrodes will talk about which deals with she the standard hydrogen electrode. That one is much more difficult to use because of its implementation setup and cost in running it.

