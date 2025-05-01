- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Solubilty Product Constant: Videos & Practice Problems
Solubilty Product Constant Practice Problems
What does the solubility product constant (Ksp) represent in the context of an ionic compound?
Given the molar solubility of calcium fluoride (CaF2) is 2.14 x 10^-4 M, calculate its Ksp.
How does the solubility product constant (Ksp) differ from the general equilibrium constant (K)?
If the reaction quotient (Q) for a dissolution reaction is greater than the solubility product constant (Ksp), what can be inferred about the system?
For a solution of lead(II) iodide (PbI2), if Q = 1.0 x 10^-8 and Ksp = 7.1 x 10^-9, what will happen?
If the concentration of ions in a solution is increased, how does this affect the reaction quotient (Q) and the equilibrium state?
In a solution where Q = 2.5 x 10^-5 and Ksp = 1.8 x 10^-5 for barium sulfate (BaSO4), what is the expected outcome?
How does an increase in temperature generally affect the Ksp of an endothermic dissolution reaction?
If a solution of magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)2) is at equilibrium and more Mg2+ ions are added, what will happen to the equilibrium position?
Combine your understanding of solubility and Ksp to explain why calcium carbonate (CaCO3) is less soluble in seawater compared to freshwater.
The molar solubility of silver chromate (Ag2CrO4) is 1.3 x 10^-4 M. Calculate its Ksp.
In a solution where Q = 3.0 x 10^-6 and Ksp = 2.0 x 10^-6 for a salt, what does this indicate about the system's equilibrium?
For a solution of calcium phosphate (Ca3(PO4)2), if Q = 1.0 x 10^-25 and Ksp = 2.0 x 10^-29, what is the expected outcome?
How does a decrease in temperature generally affect the Ksp of an exothermic dissolution reaction?
If a solution of iron(III) hydroxide (Fe(OH)3) is at equilibrium and more OH- ions are added, what will happen to the equilibrium position?
Combine your understanding of solubility and Ksp to explain why gypsum (CaSO4·2H2O) is more soluble in acidic solutions.