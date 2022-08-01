Types of Errors

So, for example, when it says an un calibrated pipette is used in the titillation of 25 mls of 250.250 molar potassium permanganate with 50 ml of nitric acid. If the pipette delivers 23.120 plus or minus 0.2 mls, what can be said about the possible errors observed? Alright, so typically when they give us a call a pipette, it's supposed to be calibrated on the first day in lab, usually set up a calibration curve and that lets you calibrate your pipette whenever we have an uncalculated pipette, therefore we have systematic error. Remember systematic error can be identified and corrected and to correct um calibrated pipette, like I said, you set up a calibration curve. Now, what else can we say about possible errors in terms of this statement? Well let's say that you've already calibrated it or it's still in calibrated and you're delivering your ml ml of nitric acid here? It's saying plus or minus 0.2 mls, let's say that in certain deliverance is you get um plus 0.2 mls and in other ones you get negative 0.2 ml of what you're supposed to get. If it varies where it's positive sometimes and negative sometimes then this would be an example of random error. Okay, so that's a second type of error we could possibly talk about in terms of this statement, but the main focus should be that you're dealing with an un calibrated pipette, therefore it's a systematic error, which is okay because you can always find out that error and correct it later. Now, what effect will having an uncalculated pipette have in terms of your calculations dealing with uncertainty? Well, later on we'll learn about how to calculate absolute uncertainty, relative uncertainty and percent relative uncertainty from our calculations in those cases. That's when we're dealing with random error in this case. Because we're dealing with predominantly systematic error, we would approach these types of questions differently. If you're dealing with systematic error, how would we calculate what our overall error is? Now let's say that we wanted to do four portions of this acid and each portion was this amount 23.120 plus or minus 0.2 mls. When you're dealing with systematic error and we want to deliver it four times, you would multiply both values by four. So that means that when we're delivering 92.480, it'd be uncertainty of plus or minus 0.8 mls. This is only true when we're dealing with an uncalculated Pipat. When we're dealing with systematic error later on, When we learned about the terms like I said before, absolute uncertainty, relative uncertainty and percent relative uncertainty, we would approach the problem the same way in those cases. Again, we're dealing with random error which requires us to take a totally different approach for now guys just remember um calibrated pipette is not something that you want to deal with because it creates systematic error? The beauty of it though is that systematic error can be detected and corrected later on. Random error. It's all over the place. There's no discernible pattern. Sometimes it'll give us plus a certain amount. Other times they'll give us minus certain amount. There's no way to see any any connection between the different deliverance is of your of your asset. In this case, random error can't be detected, it can't be corrected. So again guys for this one, we say that there's two possibilities systematic error because it's an calibrated and if it's giving us plus or minus amount of volume, then that could be an example of random error. Now that we've seen this example, move on to example two and see from the statements provided. Can you determine if it's random error or systematic error?

