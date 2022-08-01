So here we have to state whether the errors are random or systematic for each of the following. So for the first one, it says the analytical measuring pipette in the lab consistently delivers 25.0 plus or minus 0.3 mL. Now, the fact that it says it consistently is giving such a volume, we'd say that the 25 mls represents a systematic error, which would mean that we could go and detect this type of error um and try to find it and correct it. Now. Here, the uncertainty involved is plus or minus. So it has a positive and negative magnitude because it could either be plus 0.3 mls too much or minus 0.3 mls too little. We'd say that this portion here is connected to random error. So within a value we can have both types of errors present an option B. It says I weigh and analyze sample four times and obtain the following numbers. So I get 1.110, and 1.850. We can see that the four numbers really have no consistency to them. They're kind of all over the place. So we'd say here that this is definitely an indicator of random error. Okay, so random error here would be harder to control. We wouldn't be able to reproduce the same results every time. So we won't be able to correct the mistake that's occurring. So whereas the first one had a combination of both errors because of this uncertainty plus or minus portion that's present the second one because we're measuring and that's there's no uncertainty with these numbers. We'd say that this is clearly random error. All right.

