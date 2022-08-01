Mean Evaluation

So here it says data below gives the volume detained biochemist from the use of a pie pod, determine the standard deviation. So we have our measurements of 24.9 mL 25 mL 24.8 millimeters 24.6 twice. And then 24.3 mL. Alright, so what we're gonna do first is we're going to fill out this chart. We have each of our measurements which represents our volumes here. So that's 24.9, 25, 24.8, 24.6, 24.6 and then 24.3 Here we would get the mean or average. Remember the average would just be each one of these numbers added up together then divided by the total number of measurements. Okay, so you would do 24.9 plus 25.0 plus 24.8 as well as the others and divided by the total number of measurements, which is six, That will give you at the end 24.7, so that represents our mean or average value. Now here we're gonna do the difference from the mean. So each one of these measurements will subtract from the mean. So that gives me point to here Gives Me .3, we get 0.1 so on and so forth. So the difference here will give me negative 0.1 negative 0.1 and negative 0.4. Then we do the difference from the mean squared. So basically we're squaring each one of these. Okay? And then Okay, and squaring each of them. This one gives us .04 0.9 0.1 0.1 .01 and .16. So now we would add them all up together. This summation value here means basically I am adding up all of these totals together. Okay, so that's all it means I'm just adding up all of them together And when I add them all up together it gives me .32. So now we need to finally figure out our standard deviations. Remember your standard deviation equal square root? The summation of each measurement - the average and then you square that divided by N -1. We found out that this top portion is .32 And is the number of measurements which is six volumes that we had initially -1. So then here inside that give me .064. So your standard deviation will be .252982. Since each one of my volumes here has three sig figs, we just go with 36 things at the end. So my standard deviation here is 360.253. Again, remember the smaller standard deviation is the more precise or closeness Each of your measurements have to one another. Again, this does not necessarily mean that they are accurate. We have to compare these values here to some true value. Okay, so from there then we'd be able to determine if it's accurate or not. All we can tell at this point is that our standard deviation is pretty small. Um The numbers are very close to another, so there is some precision involved.

