So here we're gonna talk about a Gaussian distribution. Now, we're gonna say performing an experiment numerous times and this is important with no systematic error results in a smooth curve called our Gaussian distribution. So here we have an image of a typical Gaussian Gaussian distribution curve, it has some important variables that we're gonna talk about. So we have fx which is our function and this is its formula. What's important about this formula is that it contains within it some important variables, which I've highlighted. So here we have these three variables and we're gonna say in terms of the Gaussian distribution curve, increasing the number of measurements in the experiment, it's gonna change my mean, which is X. With this line above it, to meu So meu here represents the population average or the mean. Now this is important, the population average or the mean always represents the exact center of my Gaussian distribution. So wherever it is, that the exact center of my Gaussian distribution, and we're gonna say here, the more numbers we get our standard deviation, which is s transitions into sigma where it's now called the population standard deviation. So realize that the more measurements we have these terms take on the new term of population to represent the numerous amounts of data sets that are involved. Now, the standard deviation is just looking at how far away from the mean, or the average, the center of the Gaussian distribution curve, um will our measurements be and the standard deviation. This population standard deviation could be more to the left or more to the right, we're just looking at how far away it is from the center or the mean of my Gaussian distribution curve. Now here the shape of the Gaussian distribution curve can be affected by these variables. Now, before we say that X here would just represent my population as a whole. So all of the data sets or members or whatever, you're calculating all those measurements would be represented by X. Now the shape of the Gaussian distribution curve can also be affected by some of these variables were going to say here that if we change our population mean? So r mu it will shift the distribution curve to the left or to the right. Remember I just said that the mean, the population mean is the exact center of my curve. So if I were to place my average around here, now that would mean that the exact center of my Gaussian distribution curve would have to line up with that new average, so the curve would look different and this would be exact center or if I my curve is over here now, that's because the exact center of it, that's where my mean, is my population mean, So wherever the mean is that can affect if the Gaussian distribution will be more to the left or to the right, then we're gonna stay here, changing my population standard deviation. So sigma will increase or decrease the broadness of the distribution curve. So if we have a distribution curve that's very broad, that's because the population standard deviation is very large. Okay, so the larger standard deviation, population standard deviation, then the more broad my Gaussian distribution curve will be, and then if you have a very narrow a very narrow Gaussian distribution curve, that would mean that you have a very small population standard deviation. Okay, so here we're gonna say we have a low sigma or population standard deviation, it would make a narrow curve. And the larger your population standard deviation it gives you a broad curve. Remember, standard deviation in itself measures how closely measurements are to one another. It's testing their precision. Okay, so that's what it's looking at. So the less precise your numbers are, the larger the population standard deviation will be, the more broad the curve will be. Now that we've gotten down some of the fundamentals of the Gaussian distribution curve, come back and take a look at our next video, where we go a little bit more into detail on how we break down and look at some of the numbers associated with a typical Gaussian distribution curve.

