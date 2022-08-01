Principal Species

So in this question here it says, what is the predominant form of the dia protic acid? Matthias nine at a ph equal to 4.18. Alright, so we're dealing with the dia protic acid. Remember when it comes to die protic species, there are three major forms We have are fully propagated form. So we can say that is H. Two A. So you can think of this as the acidic form. Then we have our intermediate form H H A minus. And finally we have our basic form. After all the acidic hydrogen have been removed. So that is a two minus. And remember when we're talking about basically borders and things. So, in between our acidic form and the intermediate form exists one border here. So we're talking about removing the first acidic hydrogen from H. Two A. To create a minus. Since we're talking about the first acidic hydrogen. That means we're dealing with K on K one here, we're gonna take the negative log of that to find P. K. One. So P. K. One equals the negative log of K one. So taking the negative log of that gives me 2.18. So here on this border, P. K. One equals 2.18. So, remember exactly on that border, we'd have 50 Of the acid form and 50% of the of the intermediate form in this case. Now, the next border that separates my intermediate form from the basic form would be here. And in that case we'd be dealing with P. K. A. Two Because we're removing the second acidic hydrogen to create our basic form, P K. A two equals negative log of K two. So that's negative log of 8.3 times 10 to the -10. So that gives me 9.08. So here we have 50% of the intermediate form And 50% of the basic form. Now here we're dealing with the ph equal to 4.18, which means that we've passed beyond this border here and we're not quite at this border here. We're somewhere in the middle. And what form exists predominantly in that space? The intermediate form does. So here the intermediate form will be the predominant form because it is past the first border. So it's blown past the acidic form, but it hasn't quite reached the second border. So it's not having um any equal equal amount with the basic form. So in this case, our intermediate form of Matthias nine would be the predominant species. Now that you've seen this example, see if you can do example to once you do come back and see how I approach that same question

