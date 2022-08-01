Principal Species

So if we take a look at this example three, we said what is the second most predominant form in the previous question. So we know that the predominant form is the intermediate to form This ph of eight which is here is within this region. Next to that region is the first intermediate form. And our basic form, we're trying to determine which one of these two would be the next highest um concentration at a ph of 8.0. Now, I gave the hint of looking up ice electric point here. If we calculate the icy electric ph that will help us navigate, which will be the second most dominant form. So here P. H equals half P. K. A. Plus P. K. A. Now which pks are we dealing with? Well 8.0 is in between P. K. Two And P. K. three. So those would be the pks that we're using. So that equals half of 5.97 plus 9.28. We're gonna figure out the ph here. When we do we get 7.625. As my ph my Isil Elektrik ph Now, what do we say in terms of this value? Well, we're gonna say here, If we are above a ph of 7.625. That means we are more basic, right? Because the higher ph gets, the more basic your solution becomes and the more basic your solution becomes, the easier it is to d protein eight or take off an H. Plus. So at a ph above 7.625. It becomes too basic. So the second dominant form would be a three minus. So a three minus basic form would be second most predominant. And then if we sat below A ph of 7.625 that would mean that our ph is lower. So it's more acidic. And remember in a more acidic environment what do we do? We add an H. Plus to something we protein ate it. So in that form H two a minus which is the intermediate one would be second most predominant. So this whole ice electric ph formula is just to help us establish a baseline and all we do now is we compare uh this big new baseline to the current ph environment, the current ph environment is 8.0. Like we set an example to. So the current ph um ph value is higher than our baseline of 7.625. Therefore it's the basic form that would be the second most predominant form within the solution. So that's how we are able to determine who is the second most popular or dominant form within a solution. So refer to the borders um examples for example, wanted to to find the most dominant and then refer to an ice electric ph to determine which one is second. Once you do that you'll be able to get your answers

