Addition and Subtraction

So here it says using the method discussed above determine the answer to the following question. So here we have 8.17 times 10 to the eight plus 1.25 times 10 to the nine. Remember the smaller value? We have to manipulate its exponent so that it matches up with the larger value here. 10 to the nine is larger. So I need to change this 10 to the eight also to 10 to the nine. So we need this to increase by one in order for that to increase by one. That means that our coefficient this portion has to decrease by one. That means I'm gonna take the decimal point here and move it over by one, decreasing that by one increases my exponent by one. Remember there's an inverse relationship between my coefficient and my exponent. So plugging what we have we're gonna have .817 times 10 to the nine And that's gonna be plus 1.25 times 10 to the nine Because they're both 10-9. Now we can just bring that down where it's constant. And then we're gonna add this value to this value here. When we do that, that's gonna give me 2.067. But remember when you're adding or subtracting its least number of decimal points that we have to have for our coefficient here. This has three decimal points or decimal places .817. This one has two decimal places .25. So my answer at the end has to have two decimal places. So we're gonna keep this portion here because this is a seven here, we'll have to round this one up At the end, that's gonna give me 2.07 times 10 to the nine as my final answer. So just remember this is the method that we have to use in order to get the correct answer. Now example to attempt to do example to on your own if you get stuck, don't worry, just come back and see how I approach that same exact question. So go ahead, try it out, come back and see what I do.

