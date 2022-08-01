Addition and Subtraction

So remember the largest expo and we're gonna hold constant and we have to convert the smaller ones to match it here. The largest expo that we have is 10 to the negative 11. So we're gonna have to convert the other two to match it. So this is gonna stay still so we're gonna keep it as is this one we need to bring it down by one so it matches 10 to the negative 11. So it has to increase by going from negative 12 to negative 11 by one. If it's increasing by one that means that the coefficient has to decrease by one. We're gonna move the decimal 10.1 over. So that's gonna be minus 0.117 times 10 to the negative 11. This one it's negative 13. We're gonna have to increase it by two so that it goes and becomes a negative 11. That means I'm gonna have to decrease this one by two. So 12. So this is gonna be .0335 times 10 to the -11. So you got 10 to the negative 11 for all of them. That part's gonna remain constant here. We're gonna subtract all of these from one another. So by subtracting from one another we have 8.92 95 times 10 to the -11. Here. This one has two decimal places. This one here has three decimal places and this one here has four decimal places we want two decimal places at the end. And because there's a nine here we're gonna have to round up To 8.93 times 10 to the -11. So that'll be our final answer there. Now. We we all know in terms of rounding this is the approach we have to take. But just for future references, let's say we got a point 9 to 5 flat Here because this is five, were traditionally traditionally thought taught to increase it by one. But when it comes to analytical chemistry, if it ends with just five flat with nothing afterwards or like just 50 with a bunch of Zeros, we're gonna keep this number the same. It'd be 8.92 4 to be rounded up. It has to be like 51 or 52 or 53, something larger than 50 here in order for us to round up to the next highest value for this too. But again, if it's just five or five trailed by a bunch of Zeros, we went round up, we just keep it the same exact value, so it stay as 8.92. Okay, we haven't seen that example um as of yet, but just remember if it did pop up this is the approach that we have to take in terms of rounding up or holding the number of the same

