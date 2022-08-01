So in terms of this example here it says it is safe to assume that all dilute aqueous solutions have a density near one g per one millimeter. It says if a solution is 2.50 parts per 1000 express the concentration in the following units. So here we need to convert 2.50 parts per 1000 into PICO grams over Death. Leaders now realize here that if we're taking a look at our metric prefix chart that when we're talking about parts per 1000 parts per billion and parts per million, they're involved in this metric prefix chart. In some way we're gonna say here that one, parts per 1000 is equivalent to one g over one leader, one assuming density is around one. We're gonna say here that one parts per million Is equal to one mg per one leader. So these are important things to remember. And then finally we can say here that one parts per billion is equal to one microgram per one leader. And if we're looking at all these expressions, we can see that we have grams involved, milligrams involved and micrograms involved. So we can say here by looking at this metric prefix conversions chart, We can come into memory that 10 to the six, which deals with micro can be linked up with parts per billion. 10 to the -3 which is Mili Milligrams is connected to parts per million And then 10 to the zero which is our base can be connected to parts per 1000. So use that as a way of remembering on what each one of these parts per whatever relates to in terms of mass over volume. So we have 2.5 zero pp. T. here. So that translates into we said 2.50 g per one liter. Because PPT is one g per one. Um Leader. So we know that we have 2.50 g per one liter. So all we have to do is convert grams into PICO grams and then convert leaders into death leaders and will be done. So let's first convert grams into PICO grams. We want to get rid of grams though grams go on the bottom. We want PICO grams so they go on top. Remember one is associated with metric prefix. My metric prefix series PICO. So one PICO is 10 to the negative 12 g grams cancel out. So now I have PICO grams over leaders. Next I need to convert leaders into desk leaders. So leaders are here on the bottom so to get rid of them I'll put leaders here on the top. We can go directly from leaders to desk leaders. So desk leaders go here on the bottom. Remember one is associated with my metric prefix. So one dc Is 10 to the -1. So all we have to do now is do 2.50 times 10 to the negative one divided by 10 to the negative 12. Since these are tens to powers it probably best to put them in parentheses within your calculator. Otherwise you may get the incorrect answer. So when we multiply everything on the top, divide by the bottom, we get 2.5 Times 10 to the 11 PICO grams per deciliter so that their represents our final answer. Now that you've seen the applications of parts per 1000. Try to do the practice problem that's left on the bottom. Work it out, convert parts per billion into the desired units that are asked and then if you get stuck or just want to see how I approach it, just come back and take a look at the next video.

