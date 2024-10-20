Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
Logarithmic Differentiation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
y=(xx+2)32(x2−4)
A
[3(x+2)1−3x1+x2−4x]⋅(xx+2)32(x2−4)
B
3(x+2)1−3x1+x2−4x
C
[3(x+2)2−3x2+x2−4x]⋅(xx+2)32(x2−4)
D
[3(x+2)1−3x1+2(x2−4)1]⋅(xx+2)32(x2−4)
