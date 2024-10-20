Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
5. Applications of Derivatives
Logarithmic Differentiation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of the given function.
y=(x+1)x
A
x(x+1)x−1
B
2x(x+1)2x−1
C
D
[2(x+1)ln(x+1)+x](x+1)x
4
views
Related Videos
Related Practice