Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
14. Sequences & Series
Series
Multiple Choice
Compute the first four partial sums and find a formula for the nth partial sum.
∑n=1∞2n−1
A
1,3,5,9;Sn=2n−1
B
1,4,9,16;Sn=n2
C
1,4,9,16;Sn=2n−1
D
1,3,5,9;Sn=n2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with computing the first four partial sums of the series ∑_{n=1}^{∞}(2n−1) and finding a formula for the nth partial sum, S_n.
Step 2: Recall the definition of a partial sum. The nth partial sum, S_n, is the sum of the first n terms of the series. For this series, the terms are given by the expression (2n−1).
Step 3: Compute the first four terms of the series. Substitute n=1, n=2, n=3, and n=4 into the formula (2n−1) to find the terms: For n=1: 2(1)−1=1 For n=2: 2(2)−1=3 For n=3: 2(3)−1=5 For n=4: 2(4)−1=7.
Step 4: Compute the first four partial sums by adding the terms sequentially: S_1 = 1 S_2 = 1+3=4 S_3 = 1+3+5=9 S_4 = 1+3+5+7=16.
Step 5: Observe the pattern in the partial sums. The first four partial sums are 1, 4, 9, and 16. These correspond to perfect squares: 1^2, 2^2, 3^2, and 4^2. Thus, the formula for the nth partial sum is S_n = n^2.
