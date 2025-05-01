Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
14. Sequences & Series
Review of Factorials
Multiple Choice
Write the first 4 terms of the sequence an=n2⋅(n−1)!
A
{1, 4, 18, 96}
B
{1, 2, 6, 24}
C
{0, 4, 18, 96}
D
{0, 2, 6, 24}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the given sequence formula. The sequence is defined as a_n = n^2 * (n-1)!, where n is the term number, n^2 represents n squared, and (n-1)! is the factorial of (n-1).
Step 2: Calculate the first term (n=1). Substitute n=1 into the formula: a_1 = 1^2 * (1-1)!. Simplify (1-1)! to 0! (which equals 1 by definition of factorials). Then calculate 1^2 * 1.
Step 3: Calculate the second term (n=2). Substitute n=2 into the formula: a_2 = 2^2 * (2-1)!. Simplify (2-1)! to 1! (which equals 1). Then calculate 2^2 * 1.
Step 4: Calculate the third term (n=3). Substitute n=3 into the formula: a_3 = 3^2 * (3-1)!. Simplify (3-1)! to 2! (which equals 2). Then calculate 3^2 * 2.
Step 5: Calculate the fourth term (n=4). Substitute n=4 into the formula: a_4 = 4^2 * (4-1)!. Simplify (4-1)! to 3! (which equals 6). Then calculate 4^2 * 6.
