Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
In the context of business calculus, which of the following best describes the 'domain' of a function?
A
The maximum value the function can attain
B
The set of all possible input values for the function
C
The set of all possible output values for the function
D
The rate at which the function changes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'domain' in the context of a function. The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (typically represented as x-values) for which the function is defined.
Step 2: Eliminate incorrect options by analyzing their definitions. For example, 'The maximum value the function can attain' refers to the range or the maximum output, not the domain.
Step 3: Similarly, 'The set of all possible output values for the function' describes the range, not the domain.
Step 4: The option 'The rate at which the function changes' refers to the derivative of the function, which is unrelated to the domain.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of the domain is 'The set of all possible input values for the function,' as this aligns with the definition of the domain in business calculus.
