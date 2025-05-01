Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Struggling with Business Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose the profit from selling x units of a product is given by the function P(x) = 5x - 120. What is the profit if 49 units are sold?
A
$245
B
$125
C
$485
D
$365
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The profit function is given as P(x) = 5x - 120, where x represents the number of units sold. We are tasked with finding the profit when 49 units are sold.
Step 2: Substitute x = 49 into the profit function P(x). This means replacing x in the equation P(x) = 5x - 120 with 49.
Step 3: Perform the substitution: P(49) = 5(49) - 120. Simplify the multiplication first.
Step 4: After simplifying the multiplication, subtract 120 from the result of 5(49). This will give the profit when 49 units are sold.
Step 5: Verify the calculation to ensure accuracy and compare the result with the provided options to confirm the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Business Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning