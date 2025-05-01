Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
In the context of business calculus, which term best describes a rule that assigns to each element in a set exactly one element in another set?
A
Equation
B
Sequence
C
Variable
D
Function
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a function: In mathematics, a function is a rule that assigns to each element in a set (called the domain) exactly one element in another set (called the codomain). This is a key concept in calculus and business calculus.
Compare the given options: Analyze each term provided in the problem to determine which one aligns with the definition of a function.
Option 1 - Equation: An equation is a mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions. While equations can describe functions, they are not the same as the concept of a function itself.
Option 2 - Sequence: A sequence is an ordered list of numbers or terms, often following a specific rule. It does not describe the assignment of elements between two sets as a function does.
Option 3 - Variable: A variable is a symbol used to represent a quantity that can change. It is not a rule that assigns elements between sets. Therefore, the correct term that matches the definition is 'Function.'
