Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Struggling with Business Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
How does a business's unique relationship with its environment affect the process of environmental scanning?
A
It ensures that all businesses use the same environmental scanning methods.
B
It eliminates the need for environmental scanning altogether.
C
It determines which external factors are most relevant for the business to monitor.
D
It restricts businesses from adapting to changes in the environment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
This question is conceptual and relates to the process of environmental scanning in a business context, which is not directly a Business Calculus problem. However, I can clarify the concept for you.
Environmental scanning is the process by which a business monitors external factors (such as economic, social, technological, and competitive trends) that could impact its operations.
A business's unique relationship with its environment determines which external factors are most relevant for it to monitor. For example, a tech company might focus on technological advancements, while a retail business might prioritize consumer behavior trends.
This unique relationship ensures that businesses tailor their environmental scanning methods to their specific needs, rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach.
The correct answer to the question is: 'It determines which external factors are most relevant for the business to monitor.' This highlights the importance of customization in environmental scanning based on the business's context.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Business Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning