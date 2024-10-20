Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Determine if the graph of the function f(x) is continuous and/or differentiable at x=1.
A
Continuous and non-differentiable
B
Continuous and differentiable
C
Discontinuous and non-differentiable
D
Discontinuous and differentiable
1
views
Related Videos
Related Practice