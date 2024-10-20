Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
f(x)=(x3+2x)⋅log5x
A
xln5(3x2+2)
B
(3x2+2)⋅log5x+x2+2
C
(3x2+2+ln5x2+ln52)⋅log5x
D
xln5x3+2x+log5x⋅(3x2+2)
2
views
Related Videos
Related Practice