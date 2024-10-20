Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the derivative of the given function.
f(t)=t−2e−te3t
A
(t−2e−t)2e3t(3t−8e−t−1)
B
1+2e−t3e3t
C
(t−2e−t)2(t−1)e3t
D
(t−2e−t)23t2e3t−1−8te2t−1−e3t
