Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 53m
12. Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Multiple Choice
Below is a graph of the function y=sec(bx−π). Determine the value of b.
A
b=2
B
b=4
C
b=2π
D
b=π
