Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 53m
12. Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Sine & Cosine
Multiple Choice
Describe the phase shift for the following function:
y=cos(2x+6π)
A
6π to the right
B
6π to the left
C
12π to the right
D
12π to the left
