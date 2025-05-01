State the order of the differential equation and indicate if it is linear or nonlinear.





d 2 y d x 2 − ( d y d x ) ( 1 − x ) = 2 \frac{d^2y}{dx^2}-\left(\frac{dy}{dx}\right)(1-x)=2 d x 2 d 2 y ​ − ( d x d y ​ ) ( 1 − x ) = 2