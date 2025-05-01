State the order of the differential equation and indicate if it is linear or nonlinear.





( y ′ ′ ) 2 + 6 e t y ′ = 4 t \left(y^{\prime\prime}\right)^2+6e^{t}y^{\prime}=4t ( y ′′ ) 2 + 6 e t y ′ = 4 t