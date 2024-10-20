- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 8m
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Multiple Choice
Given the definite integral F(x)=∫1220x(h4+h563h)dh, find the derivative F′(x).
A
F′(x)=205x4+(20x)525,200x
B
F′(x)=(20x)4+(20x)51260x
C
F′(x)=(20x)5+(20x)525,200x2
D
F′(x)=(20x)5+(20x)51260x2
