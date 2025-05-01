Table of contents
- 0. Functions4h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions1h 16m
- 5. Applications of Derivatives2h 19m
- 6. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals48m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 36m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals1h 43m
- 10. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions21m
- 11. Techniques of Integration2h 7m
- 12. Trigonometric Functions6h 54m
- Angles29m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles1h 8m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle1h 19m
- Graphs of Sine & Cosine46m
- Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions32m
- Trigonometric Identities52m
- Derivatives of Trig Functions42m
- Integrals of Basic Trig Functions28m
- Integrals of Other Trig Functions10m
- 13: Intro to Differential Equations2h 23m
- 14. Sequences & Series2h 8m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Probability & Calculus45m
14. Sequences & Series
Review of Factorials
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the expression.
7!9!
A
2!
B
63
C
72
D
98
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the factorial notation. The factorial of a number n, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. For example, 9! = 9 × 8 × 7 × 6 × 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1.
Step 2: Simplify the numerator of the given expression, which is 9!. Since the denominator includes 7!, you can cancel out the common terms in the numerator and denominator. This simplifies 9! / 7! to (9 × 8).
Step 3: Multiply the simplified numerator (9 × 8) by 7!. This results in (9 × 8 × 7!).
Step 4: Divide the result from Step 3 by the denominator, which is 2!. Recall that 2! = 2 × 1 = 2. So, divide (9 × 8 × 7!) by 2.
Step 5: Simplify the final expression by performing the division and multiplication. This will yield the final result.
