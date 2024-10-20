Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval. State as ordered pairs.
y=8+27x−x3;[0,4]
A
Global maximum at (3,62), Global minimum at (0,8)
B
Global maximum at (3,62), Global minimum at (4,52)
C
Global maximum at (−3,−46), Global minimum at (0,8)
D
Global maximum at (4,52), Global minimum at (−3,−46)
