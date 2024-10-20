Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
1. Limits and Continuity
Continuity
Determine the value(s) of x (if any) for which the function is discontinuous.
f(x)=x2−x−12x−4
A
x=−4,x=3
B
x=4,x=−3
C
x=4
D
Function is continuous everywhere.
