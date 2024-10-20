Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Find the specified limit or state that the limit does not exist by creating a table of values.
f(x)=x1
limx→1−f(x), limx→1+f(x), limx→1f(x)
A
limx→1−f(x)=0, limx→1+f(x)=0, limx→1f(x)=1
B
limx→1−f(x)=1, limx→1+f(x)=1, limx→1f(x)=1limx→xf(x)=1
C
limx→1−f(x)=1, limx→1+f(x)=−1, limx→1f(x)=DNE
D
limx→1−f(x)=−1, limx→1+f(x)=−1, limx→1f(x)=−1
2
views
Related Videos
Related Practice