Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Using the graph, find the specified limit or state that the limit does not exist (DNE).
limx→0−f(x) , limx→0+f(x), limx→0f(x)
A
limx→0−f(x)=0, limx→0+f(x)=0, limx→0f(x)=0
B
limx→0−f(x)=0, limx→0+f(x)=0, limx→0f(x)=DNE
C
limx→0−f(x)=−1, limx→0+f(x)=−1, limx→0f(x)=DNE
D
limx→0−f(x)=−1, limx→0+f(x)=−1, limx→0f(x)=−1
