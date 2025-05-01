Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
A marketing associate for a supermarket chain wants to determine how many of each snack type to stock. According to previous market research, customers' preferences tend to follow the distribution in the table. If approximately 200 snack items are purchased in a day, what is the expected frequency of each snack type?
A
18, 11, 6, 8, 12
B
36, 21, 12, 8, 23
C
40, 40, 40, 40, 40
D
72, 42, 24, 16, 46
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to calculate the expected frequency of each snack type based on the given preference percentages and the total number of snack items purchased in a day (200).
Step 2: Identify the preference percentages for each snack type from the table: Chips (36%), Cookies (21%), Crackers (12%), Nuts (8%), and Granola Bars (23%).
Step 3: Convert the percentages into decimal form by dividing each percentage by 100. For example, Chips: 36% = 0.36, Cookies: 21% = 0.21, and so on.
Step 4: Multiply the decimal form of each preference percentage by the total number of snack items purchased (200). For example, for Chips: 0.36 × 200 = expected frequency for Chips.
Step 5: Repeat the multiplication for each snack type to calculate the expected frequency for Cookies, Crackers, Nuts, and Granola Bars. This will give the expected frequency for all snack types.
