Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?
A
0.33
B
0.44
C
0.50
D
0.66
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the total number of coins in the purse. You have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, and 2 dimes. Add these numbers together to find the total number of coins: 3 + 4 + 2.
Next, determine the number of favorable outcomes for the event of picking a quarter. Since there are 3 quarters, the number of favorable outcomes is 3.
Calculate the probability of picking a quarter by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of outcomes. Use the formula: \( P(\text{quarter}) = \frac{\text{number of quarters}}{\text{total number of coins}} \).
Substitute the values into the formula: \( P(\text{quarter}) = \frac{3}{3 + 4 + 2} \).
Simplify the expression to find the probability. This will give you the probability of picking a quarter from the coin purse.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice