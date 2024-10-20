Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.
A
0.37
B
0.48
C
0.52
D
0.63
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of people in Group 1. This is the sum of people wearing jeans and not wearing jeans in Group 1.
Calculate the total number of people in Group 1 by adding the number of people wearing jeans (68) and the number of people not wearing jeans (63).
Determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 is wearing jeans by dividing the number of people wearing jeans by the total number of people in Group 1.
Use the formula for probability: P(Wearing Jeans) = (Number of people wearing jeans in Group 1) / (Total number of people in Group 1).
Substitute the values into the formula: P(Wearing Jeans) = 68 / (68 + 63).
