Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
What is the main advantage of primary data compared to secondary data in probability studies?
A
Primary data is always less expensive to collect.
B
Primary data is more specific and relevant to the research question.
C
Primary data is always more accurate than secondary data.
D
Primary data is easier to obtain than secondary data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between primary and secondary data: Primary data is data collected directly by the researcher for a specific purpose, while secondary data is pre-existing data collected by someone else for a different purpose.
Identify the key advantage of primary data: Primary data is tailored to the specific research question, making it more relevant and specific to the study's needs.
Evaluate the options provided: Consider whether primary data is always less expensive, more accurate, or easier to obtain compared to secondary data. These statements are not universally true.
Recognize that the correct advantage is that primary data is more specific and relevant to the research question, as it is collected with the study's objectives in mind.
Conclude that the main advantage of primary data in probability studies is its specificity and relevance to the research question, which makes it more suitable for addressing the study's goals.
