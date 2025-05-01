Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Exponential smoothing constants must be given a value between which of the following ranges?
A
-1 and 1
B
0 and 100
C
0 and 1
D
1 and 10
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of exponential smoothing: Exponential smoothing is a forecasting technique that applies weighted averages of past observations, where the weights decrease exponentially over time. The smoothing constant (α) determines the weight given to the most recent observation.
Recognize the role of the smoothing constant (α): The smoothing constant controls how much emphasis is placed on recent data versus older data. A higher value of α gives more weight to recent observations, while a lower value gives more weight to older observations.
Identify the valid range for the smoothing constant: The smoothing constant (α) must be a value between 0 and 1. This ensures that the weights applied to past observations are valid probabilities and sum to 1.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided ranges (-1 and 1, 0 and 100, 1 and 10) and eliminate those that fall outside the valid range of 0 to 1.
Conclude that the correct range for exponential smoothing constants is 0 and 1, as this is the only range that satisfies the requirements for the smoothing constant in exponential smoothing.
