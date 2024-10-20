Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
Counting
Multiple Choice
You want to arrange the books on your bookshelf by color. How many different ways could you arrange 12 books if 4 of them have a blue cover, 3 are yellow, and 5 are white?
A
120
B
11,880
C
27,720
D
479,001,600
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that this is a permutation problem with groups of identical items. You have 12 books in total, with 4 blue, 3 yellow, and 5 white.
The formula for permutations of items with identical groups is given by: \( \frac{n!}{n_1! \times n_2! \times n_3!} \), where \( n \) is the total number of items, and \( n_1, n_2, n_3 \) are the counts of each identical group.
Substitute the values into the formula: \( n = 12 \), \( n_1 = 4 \) (blue books), \( n_2 = 3 \) (yellow books), \( n_3 = 5 \) (white books).
Calculate the factorials: \( 12! \), \( 4! \), \( 3! \), and \( 5! \).
Divide \( 12! \) by the product of \( 4! \times 3! \times 5! \) to find the number of different ways to arrange the books.
