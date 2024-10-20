Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Counting
Multiple Choice
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?
A
2197
B
1716
C
13
D
6
Identify the number of positions to be filled: president, vice president, and treasurer. This means there are 3 positions to fill.
Recognize that the order in which these positions are filled matters, as each position is distinct (president, vice president, treasurer). This is a permutation problem.
Determine the number of members available to fill these positions, which is 13.
Use the permutation formula to calculate the number of ways to arrange 13 members into 3 positions. The formula for permutations is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>,</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>, where n is the total number of items to choose from, and r is the number of items to choose.
Substitute the values into the permutation formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mn>13</mn><mo>,</mo><mn>3</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>13</mn><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mo>(</mo><mn>13</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>3</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>. Calculate the factorials to find the number of permutations.
