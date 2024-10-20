Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Counting
Multiple Choice
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?
A
3,603,600
B
90
C
9
D
362,880
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem as a permutation problem where Emily needs to select and arrange 6 shirts out of 15.
Use the permutation formula, which is given by: P(n, r) = n! / (n - r)! where n is the total number of items to choose from, and r is the number of items to arrange.
Substitute the values into the formula: n = 15 and r = 6, so the formula becomes: P(15, 6) = 15! / (15 - 6)!.
Calculate the factorials: 15! and 9! (since 15 - 6 = 9). Factorials are calculated by multiplying all positive integers up to that number.
Divide 15! by 9! to find the number of ways Emily can arrange 6 shirts out of 15.
