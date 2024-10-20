Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Counting
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the given expression. 9P4
A
24
B
3,024
C
15,120
D
362,880
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the notation: '9P4' represents a permutation, which is the number of ways to arrange 4 items out of 9 distinct items.
The formula for permutations is given by: P(n, r) = n! / (n-r)!, where 'n' is the total number of items, and 'r' is the number of items to arrange.
Substitute the values into the formula: P(9, 4) = 9! / (9-4)!.
Calculate the factorials: 9! (9 factorial) is the product of all positive integers up to 9, and 5! (5 factorial) is the product of all positive integers up to 5.
Divide the factorial of 9 by the factorial of 5 to find the number of permutations: P(9, 4) = 9! / 5!.
