Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
A labor economist wants to estimate, with confidence, the proportion of remote workers in the workforce. The economist wants the estimate to be accurate within of the true population proportion. What is the minimum sample size needed for this estimate?
A
422
B
423
C
405
D
406
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the confidence level and margin of error. Here, the confidence level is 90%, and the margin of error is 4%, or 0.04.
Determine the critical value (z-score) for a 90% confidence level. This can be found using a standard normal distribution table or calculator. The z-score for 90% confidence is approximately 1.645.
Assume a preliminary estimate for the population proportion (p̂). If no prior estimate is available, use p̂ = 0.5, as it provides the maximum sample size.
Use the formula for sample size calculation for proportion estimates: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><msup><mi>z</mi><mn>2</mn></msup><mi>p</mi><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><msup><mi>E</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>, where n is the sample size, z is the z-score, p is the estimated proportion, and E is the margin of error.
Substitute the values into the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><msup><mn>1.645</mn><mn>2</mn></msup><mo>×</mo><mn>0.5</mn><mo>×</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>0.5</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow><msup><mn>0.04</mn><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow></math>. Calculate the result to find the minimum sample size needed.
