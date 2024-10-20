Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
Over the first 20 days of the semester, one student is late to class on 6 days. Construct a 98% confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
A
(0.276, 0.324)
B
(0.131, 0.469)
C
(0.3, 0.7)
D
(0.062,0.538)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sample proportion (p̂) by dividing the number of days the student is late (6) by the total number of days (20). This gives p̂ = 6/20.
Determine the standard error (SE) of the sample proportion using the formula: SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n), where n is the sample size (20).
Find the z-score corresponding to a 98% confidence level. For a two-tailed test, this is typically around 2.33.
Calculate the margin of error (ME) by multiplying the z-score by the standard error: ME = z * SE.
Construct the confidence interval by adding and subtracting the margin of error from the sample proportion: CI = (p̂ - ME, p̂ + ME).
